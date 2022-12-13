Shah Rukh Khan Released A Still From Pathaan’s Song Besharam Rang, Prompting Fans To Ask, “Is He Really 57?”

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to tease fans with the first look from the first song from the upcoming film Pathaan, Besharam Rang. In the action film directed by Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh plays a gun-toting spy with a licence to kill. Previously, the film’s team shared a photo of Deepika Padukone in a bikini from the film’s first song.

Shah Rukh appeared in the new still image wearing a breezy ivory shirt with open buttons, displaying his well-toned body. He completed his rugged look with pendants and retro black sunglass. His man bun added to his overall look as he posed on what appears to be a yacht in the middle of the sea.

Shah Rukh captioned the photo, “Of Boats…of Beauty….and Besharam Rang!” “The song will be released tomorrow at 11 a.m.” In response to his first appearance, a fan wrote, “Guys, he is not 57!!!” “Can’t wait for my man Shahrukh Khan to return after 4 years,” said another. “This man is playing with his age,” one of them added. Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh’s daughter, also double-tapped the post as soon as he shared it.

Pathaan brings Shah Rukh back together with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone, who is also in Besharam Rang. Meanwhile, John Abraham will play the story’s antagonist.

“Shah Rukh Khan has long been the king of cool on the big screen, and he is back being his effortless best in Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang,” director Siddharth said in a statement. “For the song, we had SRK [Shah Rukh] look like a million bucks in the coastal cities of Spain, and he worked his magic on camera.” He added further.