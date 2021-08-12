Shah Rukh Khan Reviews ‘Shershaah’; Life Of Vikram Batra Rewound

B’wood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Shershaah’ has gotten into the screens of Amazon Prime on August 12. Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, the film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). Narrating the life of Vikram Batra, the film shows how he led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. After death, Vikram was honored with the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra. Alongside, the film is said to present a tribute to all the war heroes of that time.

Contrarily, B’wood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently presented his review for the film after a complete watch. The actor took to Twitter to deliver the review, wherein he tweeted, “If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live.” – King Jr. Watching the impactful story of legendary Kargil War hero Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC), on-screen makes us realize the meaning of this quote. Watch #Shershaah with Sid’s solid performance.”

Revisiting Vikram Batra’s life, the man was born on September 9, 1974, in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. Captain Batra was always interested in joining the Indian Army. He had a twin brother named Vishal Batra, and also, had two sisters. His parents are still residing in Palampur, namely, Girdhari Lal Batra and Kamal Kanta Batra. He was commissioned in the Indian Army as a lieutenant, in 1997, of the 13th Battalion Jammu & Kashmir Rifles. Later, he was promoted to the rank of Captain on the battlefield itself.

Talking of the Kargil War, during the battlefield on June 19, 1999, the Indian Army captured point 5140 from right under the enemy’s nose, under the leadership of Captain Vikram Batra. His war cry was ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ when he reported the capture of point 5140. Further, he went to recaptured point 4875 in the next mission, the mountain has been named Batra Top in his honor since then.