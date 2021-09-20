Shah Rukh Khan Says Goodbye To Ganpati Bappa

When Ganesh Chaturthi ended in Anant Chaturdashi, Shah Rukh Khan said goodbye to Ganpati Bappa. He took Instagram to share the glimpse of the celebration.

Shah Rukh celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with his family every year. He often shares pictures of his youngest child AbRam praying to Lord Ganesha. In 2018, the actor revealed that the 8-year-old child called the deity “Ganpati Bappa.”

Fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh to announce his next movie. The last time he appeared on the big screen of “Zero” which was in 2018. Then he was busy with his production projects, so he took a break for a while.

Shah Rukh is shooting an action thriller for his comeback movie “Pathan,” starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film directed by Siddharth Anand and date has not yet been officially announced.

At the same time, Shah Rukh’s name is related to some other projects. It is said that he next signed Tamil film producer Atlee’s, and he will star with Nayanthara. There are also rumors that he will be doing Rajkumar Hirani’s next film. However, none of these news has been confirmed.

Shah Rukh also collaborated on a project with Disney+Hotstar. He appeared in the advertisement of the streaming media giant, which made fans speculate that they will soon see him in his digital debut.