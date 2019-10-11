Shah Rukh Khan To Appear Soon On David Letterman’s Netflix Chat Show; See Pictures

Share

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who engaged in a candid interview with American talk show host David Letterman, says he was thrilled and honored to share his story with one of the most famous talks show personalities. “I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m seriously a huge fan of his styling of interviewing. I’m so thrilled and honored to share my story with him.

David Letterman is considered the master of talk shows. His Netflix show has gained huge popularity ever since it premiered because of the high profile guests he has managed to interview on the show. No wonder the show is called My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Letterman is known for his commendable style.

No more footprints…this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan @Letterman Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir. pic.twitter.com/8MkFpWJ0WK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 17, 2019

As the trailer dropped for the most-awaited episode of the talk show, the internet went crazy, much like the audience does in the trailer when SRK walks right into the chat show. This is a testament to the effect the man has no people- it is inexplicable, it is madness and it is mesmerizing.

The most fun I’ve had being interviewed. Thank u so much @Letterman for being so gracious and all happiness. U r a gentleman sir ! Also @netflix & @NetflixIndia for having me over at NY. https://t.co/3OK6B3plm3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 9, 2019

We see Letterman say in the trailer that this is the biggest reception anyone has ever got on the show, and that is saying a lot since some of the world’s biggest names have graced that stage. But let us not forget that Shah Rukh Khan is indeed the biggest actor in the world.

We can’t keep calm to see the episode when it will be out on Netflix on 25th October. It is, after all, a conversation between the two legendaries and well-spoken men.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ and has not announced any new projects yet.