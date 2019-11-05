Shah Rukh Khan Turns Philosophical As Wife Gauri Khan Shares A Photo With Kids Suhana, Aryan And Abram; Pic Inside

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 54th birthday on Saturday with his fans in Mumbai. On the special occasion of Shah Rukh’s birthday, Just like every year fans gathered outside the Mannat in huge numbers to wish the actor and send him birthday wishes. Since it has become a tradition between SRK and his fans, the actor once again appeared in his balcony to greet his fans on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the actor’s wife, Gauri Khan surprised the fans of SRK by posting an adorable picture of duo with their three kids. Gauri Khan took to her Instagram and shared a picture. Along with the picture she also wrote a caption as ‘Squeezing memories into one frame…’

View this post on Instagram Squeezing memories into one frame… A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Nov 3, 2019 at 7:10pm PST

In the picture, we could be seen the actor’s perfect family posing like a pro in one frame. In the picture, everyone was seen wearing winter clothes as they standing in the middle of the snow. The actor’s family looked cheerful as they pose for a happy family photo. fans have been showering the comment section with all the love. The actor went on to comment on the picture posted by Gauri. He wrote, “Over years I made a good house…Gauri made a good home but I believe we are the best at making some really good kids!” Here the couple was seen dropping some major couple goals for all fans.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh posted a picture on Instagram and thanked all his fans who came to wish him from different parts of the world. Along with the picture, he wrote a caption as, “And a very heartfelt Thank u to everyone who is reading this. Every year I feel that this is the most memorable birthday celebration & every next year all your love makes it bigger & more memorable. I must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older! Love u all.”