From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge To Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s chemistry has remained unblemished. Their blending is one of the most adored and notorious one we have ever observed till date and maybe, it would be hard to track down a superstar pair that can coordinate to their level. Be that as it may, hello, surmise Shah Rukh Khan has clear picture on who can supplant his matching with Kajol in Bollywood films. As per the King of sentiment, it is his child AbRam Khan and Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s girl Aaradhya who can be the following SRK-Kajol.

Earlier in an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan was given choices to choose from pairs Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan-Sonam Kapoor to be next blockbuster SRK-Kajol pair. However, he did not pick any and stated that AbRam and Aaradhya can replace them. When Kajol objected to it saying that Aaradhya is older to AbRam, SRK said, “Love has no age.”

Later on, when Amitabh Bachchan was asked to comment on the same in one of his interviews, he rather looked happy. Senior Bachchan seemed quite content with the idea and said, “Unke mooh mein ghee shakkar aur doodh malai… (May his words come true).”

Considering it is Bollywood, anything can occur. Also, with its vibes, AbRam and Aaradhya’s matching sounds entirely cool. The little Khan has acquired the appeal of his hotshot father while Aaradhya has the qualities of the Bachchans and is girl of perhaps the prettiest woman on the planet. What can be better than that?