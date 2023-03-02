Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan In Legal Trouble As FIR Filed Against Her; Deets Inside

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has landed into legal trouble as an FIR has been filed against her. The complaint has been lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow for some property issues. Read on to know in detail.

Gauri Khan In Legal Trouble Over Property Issue

As per reports, the FIR against Gauri has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 409 (criminal breach of trust) at the Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. In the FIR, the managing director of Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, the director, Mahesh Tulsiyani, and the brand ambassador, Gauri Khan, have been named.

Reports state that all of them are accused of not delivering a flat to a buyer even after they received a huge payment of approximately Rs 86 lakhs. Kirat Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, has filed the complaint, in his FIR has claimed that he had paid the entire amount for the flat, but he was not given possession. The flat in question is located in the Tulsiani Golf View project in the Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow.

The buyer also alleged that Gauri Khan who is an interior designer influenced him to buy the flat as she promoted the project. For the unversed, Gauri Khan has designed the houses of several celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

Well, Gauri Khan is yet to make any statement on the FIR filed against her. Meanwhile, her husband, Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathaan is doing great at the box office. Within the month of its release, the Siddharth Anand directorial has crossed the Rs 500 crore club and Rs 1000 crore worldwide.