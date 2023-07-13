Shah Rukh Khan Will Feature on Koffee With Karan 8 Alongside Camera-Shy Son Aryan Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan disappointed his fans by declining to participate in Koffee With Karan 7 last year, but we have some good news for you: the superstar is scheduled to appear on Karan’s show in season 8—and he’ll be joined by his camera-shy son Aryan Khan. In accordance with rumors, “Shah Rukh and Aryan will be Karan Johar’s show starters, and they will be candid more about the star kid’s debut in the industry as a filmmaker and writer and having the unusual fun together.”

According to an entertainment website, the father-son team will appear together on the show because Aaryan is getting ready to direct his debut web series and SRK will be there to support him. Because Karan has been a family friend for many years and is very close to Aryan, the latter decided to appear in public. The insider told the same portal that as of right now, SRK and Karan have no intentions to collaborate because the superstar is currently working on a variety of projects, thus KJo doesn’t have a script for him and will only approach SRK when he has a script suitable for him.

Aryan Khan and SRK will appear together on Karan Johar’s show, which has excited his admirers. It would be intriguing for them to watch him speak and open up because no one has yet seen him speak and laugh in public, so this will be a visual treat for the young male fans. One of the most adored and well-liked celebrity children, Aryan Khan frequently makes headlines for a variety of reasons. It will be fascinating to see if he addresses the subject given the public coverage his rumored relationships with Ananya Panday and others have received.