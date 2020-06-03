Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput make for one of the most beautiful couples of the B-town. They have been married for years now, yet they share the same amount of warmth and admiration. They have been giving us marital goals for almost four years now. And we can only see love growing fonder between the two. This sort of love encourages one and all to believe in love. They make for a happy family with their two kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.

Well, now we have a throwback interview of the couple where they express their points. On meeting Mira for the first time, Shahid said, “The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?'” But as the two have disclosed earlier, they ended up speaking for seven hours. “I’ve never been into movies, which I think was a good thing because following that first chat, when we actually got to know each other, it was for who we are…not for who others think we are,” Mira revealed adding how it felt like an instant connection.

The couple got hitched in a private ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. Shahid also revealed his favourite ceremony from the wedding and why. He said, “The Anand Karaj ceremony was my favourite moment from the wedding. It was just a room full of our people, celebrating us, perfect strangers who were going to take this insane journey together.” The couple then gave a big party to everyone.

Shahid in a throwback interview revealed that the two have fights that last for about 15 days and it bothers him. According to him, “I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me, and I take time to get over it. It’s once in a couple of months but when we fight, it lasts for about fifteen days. You know it, the tension is there, and you finally have to talk it out.” He added that its always him who walks in to make up for the fight and talking things through.

He further shared the importance of fights in a relationship. and said,”It’s good to fight. It’s important to hold your own. It’s important to disagree and deal with each other’s differences and resolve the problem. Problems are going to happen, and you have to get past that.”

On the work front, Sahid Kapoor has given his best in his latest picture, ‘Kabir Singh’ which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters this year.