Yes, the moment is finally here. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are about to become happy parents once again. The Kapoor family has been eagerly waiting for their little munchkin to arrive and Mira’s delivery is due this week. Shahid and Mira would become parents once again while their adorable daughter Misha would become a big sister. This is the week when we would get to hear the good news of Mira’s delivery.

According to a source close to the soon-to-be-parents, Mira’s delivery is due this week and we may hear the good news anytime. Her pregnancy glow and her baby bump at Misha’s birthday last month have made it certain that it was her third trimester. And now this source disclosed the news by saying, , “Shahid is spending all the time with Mira. If he has to step out it is either for gym or office but otherwise he is constantly by her side.”

Daddy Shahid Kapoor plans of taking paternity leave. He said, During Misha’s birth [in 2016], I took a couple of months off. This time too, I was negotiating to take a month-long break, but things didn’t work out. I will get only a week off from work. It is too short a duration, but such are the circumstances.” He further said, “I am self-employed, so I think I have more freedom [to take leaves as per my convenience]. If I don’t want to work for a certain period, I can do that. Having said that, life is all about finding the right balance.”