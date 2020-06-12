Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most adored couples in Bollywood. Regardless of their age gap, Shahid and Mira have wonderfully manage their life together. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, alongside his better half Mira Rajput and children Misha and Zain, is spending his lockdown in Beas’ Radha Soami Satsang Dera, an enormous and broadly followed religious foundation.

Mira and Shahid have been giving us marital goals for almost four years now. And we can only see love growing fonder between the two. This sort of love encourages one and all to believe in love. And now, ‘Kabir Singh’ actor Shahid Kapoor cooked for the first time for Mira and the wife loved it. Shahid made red sauce pasta and being non biased, Mira can’t control but loving it.

Well, we have a throwback interview of the couple where they express their points. On meeting Mira for the first time, Shahid said, “The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?'” But as the two have disclosed earlier, they ended up speaking for seven hours. “I’ve never been into movies, which I think was a good thing because following that first chat, when we actually got to know each other, it was for who we are…not for who others think we are,” Mira revealed adding how it felt like an instant connection.

The couple got hitched in a private ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. Shahid also revealed his favourite ceremony from the wedding and why. He said, “The Anand Karaj ceremony was my favourite moment from the wedding. It was just a room full of our people, celebrating us, perfect strangers who were going to take this insane journey together.” The couple then gave a big party to everyone.

On the work front, Sahid Kapoor has given his best in his latest picture, ‘Kabir Singh’ which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters this year. In the midst of the lockdown, the mother of two adorable kids Misha and Zain has been sharing looks at her everyday exercises. Mira has been using her lockdown days by helping her kids sharpen their drawing skills and furthermore testing new dishes.