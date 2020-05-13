With the world coming to a halt with the outbreak of the Corona virus, there are only a few ways we can maintain our sanity. As the situation doesn’t seem to fade away anytime soon, being productive and investing in our mental health and fitness are the least we can acquire with all the time we have with ourselves and our families.

But with the entire nation being in quarantine and following the necessary norms of social distancing, what of all those household chores? ‘Divide and conquer’ seems the best alternative at this movement. But what about our popular B-town celebrities? Well ‘what applies to one, applies to all’. So, though almost all Bollywood stars have taken the responsibility of doing something or the other with all the spare time in their hands, only a few have actually opened up about the ‘duties’ they have been fulfilling as a member of the family.

One such Bollywood celeb who recently revealed his household chore amidst the lockdown is ‘Kabir Singh’ actor Shahid Kapoor. Though being a popular face in the industry, Shahid has never been very active on social media platforms, but recently surprised his fans with a question-answer session on his Twitter handle. While conducting a random ‘Ask Me’ session last night, the talented actor left everyone in awe with an answer that he gave to one of his fans.

As a reply to a fan who was curious as to whether Shahid has ever invested his time in household chores, he openly revealed that he has been taking charge of washing utensils amidst the persisting lockdown. To a question where the fan asked, “Khana, bartan, kapde.. Ye sab kare ho kya lockdown me?” Shahid not only opened up about his duty, but also humbly asked the department his fan got, and tweeted, “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara?”

Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? https://t.co/KMeKGlaqSf — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next in Jersey remake with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.