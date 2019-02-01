Shahid Kapoor Shares The Cutest Photo Of Misha. Check It Out

Share

Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha Kapoor is one of the cutest kid of the tinsel town. Keeping fans in the loop Shahid and Mira frequently share adorable pictures of their 2-year-old daughter. Social media is currently going berserk over the pictures that the stars are sharing. Shahid recently shared a picture with daughter Misha in which daddy-daughter duo can be seen sitting on his bike. He captioned the picture as: “Cause she knows she can do it all better”. Check out the post here :

Meanwhile, netizens are going gaga over the adorable daddy-daughter duo. The photo received over 7 lakh likes in just 3 hours. Have a look at how citizens are gushing over the aww-adorable picture.

In an interview with Famously Filmfare Shahid once talked about the most special moment she shared with his daughter He had stated, “It’s difficult to choose one moment with your child. Every day is etched in my mind when I am around her. Every time she notices me and she calls me papa, it’s very special.” Sharing feelings about embracing fatherhood, Shahid had said in another interview, “Being a first-time father has been one of the most enriching experiences of my life. Misha is a wonderful package of positive energy. Misha is a source of positivity for me. She can make me smile even on my worst days.”

In the same interview when he was asked about what makes him happy, He was quoted as saying “The one thing that puts a smile on my face regardless of what has happened in the day is my daughter Misha. Seeing my wife Mira and daughter after I come back makes me happy.” Adding further, he said, “I try to read bedtime stories to Misha. We sing nursery rhymes together.”

Aren’t they one of the cutest daddy-daughter duo?