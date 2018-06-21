With two days left for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, the line up of stars performing at the ceremony is getting bleaker. After Vaani Kapoor, Padmaavat star Shahid Kapoor has bowed out of IIFA 2018 too. He was all set for a power-packed performance at the Bangkok event. However, that will not happen anymore because of a back injury he sustained during the shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Shahid, who was recuperating from the injury he sustained during the shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, was rehearsing for his performance at IIFA. Unfortunately, during one of the rehearsals, he ended up with an acute muscle spasm. So the doctor advised the actor to return to Mumbai and rest.

A source informed Mid-Day, “Despite suffering a major back injury while shooting in Tehri last week, Shahid continued filming as he was required to wrap up the movie by mid-June. After returning to Mumbai earlier this week, he promptly dived into the dance rehearsals for his IIFA gig. It was while attempting a tricky step that he suffered a back spasm and was advised against any strenuous activity by the doctor. Although Shahid was scheduled to fly out to Thailand last night, he called off the plan. The IIFA organisers were fairly understanding about it.”

With none of the three Khans in IIFA, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are expected to glam up the event. Rekha too is scheduled to perform on stage after two decades.

Coming back to Shahid Kapoor, looks like he will utilise the unplanned break to spend quality time with pregnant wife Mira and daughter Misha. He is almost done with Batti Gul Meter Chalu alongside Yami Gautam post which, he will start his work on Arjun Reddy remake. Batti Gul Meter Chalu was slated to release on August 31, 2018, but may now get delayed to September 2018 release.

Here’s wishing a speedy recovery to Shahid!