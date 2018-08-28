Share

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s little bundle of joy turned two recently. Misha Kapoor, who is soon going to become a big sister, is already a big girl now. Her second birthday was celebrated in Santa Cruz, Mumbai at Tic Tac Toe. Mommy Mira planned a big party for her baby girl. The theme for Misha birthday party was ‘fruits’. Hence, from decor to the birthday cake, everything was fruity and colourful.

The entire family was there for Misha’s birthday celebrations. Shahid, Mira, Mira’s mom and Misha’s naani Bela Rajput, Neelima Azeem, Ishaan Khatter, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Sanah Kapoor were present among other guests. Shahid was dressed in his casual best in a T-shirt and gym shorts. Mira looked lovely in black and white printed short maternity dress.

Check out the inside video of Misha cutting her birthday cake with her papa and mummy:

More inside pictures of the venue and the decor:

Mira took to Instagram and posted a sweet picture of Misha in a light blue dress. She wrote: “Happy Birthday to the light of our lives ✨💖❤️ #blessed”

Shahid, too, posted an extremely adorable picture of Misha on his Instagram. The actor wrote: “Thank you all for the birthday wishes. 🤗”

Mira and Shahid are expecting their second baby in September. The three of them are pretty excited for the fourth addition to their small family. On the work front, Shahid’s upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ is all set to release in September. Earlier in an interview, Shahid had revealed that he is nervous this time about his second child. His film is releasing the same month as Mira’s delivery. He stated that he will have to juggle between work and family.



