Shahrukh Khan Gives Taimur A Medal And Kisses At Taekwondo Competition, Making Fans Swoon!

On Sunday, actor Shah Rukh Khan attended a taekwondo competition event in Mumbai to support his son Abram Khan. Not only that, Shah Rukh attended as the main guest, presenting medals to the children and kissing Taimoor Ali Khan, son of Abram and Kareena Kapoor.

Now, Photos and videos surfaced from the event showing Taimur kicking and punching opponents to win the gold medal. As he approached the stage to receive a medal from Shah Rukh, the actor couldn’t stop and kiss Taimoor on the head.

The ceremony was attended by the entire family of Shah Rukh, including their wife Gauri Khan, eldest son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.

kareena also reached there for Taimoor accompanied by with husband actor Saif Ali Khan and actress sister Karisma Kapoor. Actor and director Nikhil Dwivedi were also spotted with his wife Gauri and their son. Saif, Kareena and Karishma were also photographed with the paparazzi at the event. Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also seen with her husband and children.

Shah Rukh Khan made his last cameo appearance in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra. He played a scientist in fantasy films alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Recalling the positive buzz surrounding Shah Rukh’s role in the film, Ayan told the Indian Express that he will soon have his spin-off. “Before the fans say, we speak for ourselves.” When we filmed the series in 2019, he even said it on set. When they find the scientist’s identity, they say, “Oooh, we have to do something,” he said.