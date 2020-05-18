Shahrukh Khan is one of the most successful actors of this generation. He has won accolades for his acting and his romance is beyond words. However, the actor has one problem that he cannot fathom or change. He is very bad at apologizing. And not just that, he also admits that he cannot hug people and ask them to come back, no matter how important they are to him.

Back in 2011, Shahrukh Khan admitted that he is not good at keeping friendships. When Shahrukh appeared on ‘Koffee With Karan season 3’, Karan Johar has asked the actor, “Do you think Salman Khan has a problem with you? Because you couldn’t keep up with the friendship?” To which King Khan replied, “That’s what I said. I can’t keep friends. I don’t know how to keep friends. I would not like to blame anyone for disliking me. I take all the credit for the fact that people love me. But if people dislike me, it has nothing to do with them. It’s all on me.”

While talking about the Salman Khan and his famous fight, the actor added that it was very difficult to say sorry to him because he don’t know how to say it. Shahrukh said, “If Salman has an issue with me, 100 per cent I have let him down. Farah has an issue with me, 100 per cent I have let her down. If you (KJo) have an issue with me, then I have let you down. And I feel sad that I have let people down. The funny thing is — as much as I know how to say sorry, I can’t get myself to say sorry. And it has got nothing to do with you.”

He continued, “As much as I love hugging people, I can’t hug an old friend and say ‘come back to me’. Because I couldn’t do that with my parents. I hugged their dead bodies and told them to ‘come back to me’ and they didn’t. So, I’ve lost that quality to call people back. And this is not to create any kind of news byte, but ya, if Salman is disturbed with me its got to do with me and he is completely in the right.”

“I wish I knew how to pick up a telephone and say sorry, but I don’t know how to say sorry and am too old to learn that,” King Khan concluded.