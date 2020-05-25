Shahrukh Khan is one of the undefeated Badshah of Bollywood. He has been the king of romance and has won several hearts with his acting. However, like all other stars, he also needs a doppelganger or body double for various scenes that he is not comfortable doing. And we found Shahrukh Khan’s Body Double Prashant. Let’s find out how much Prashant earns per month.

In an interview with Times Of India, Prashant said, “I am a handyman to directors whose films star Shah Rukh Khan. It is in his absence that they use me as a dummy to get cues for cameras and during rehearsal, to explain the actor and also for shooting cheat shots.” Prashant has worked in films like Om Shanti Om, Don 2, Chennai Express, Dear Zindagi, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Raees among all the films that SRK is a part of. Prashant earlier had revealed that he makes Rs 30,000 per day working in a film as SRKs’ body double.

Prashant worked with Shahrukh for the first in 2007 release Om Shaanti Om, revealed that he couldn’t believe that he was about to meet his ‘godfather.’ When SRK met him for the first time he said, “Wo bahut khush huye. (He got very happy)”.

Also read: Shahrukh Khan Open Up, “I Hugged My Dead Parent’s Body But They Didn’t Come Back”