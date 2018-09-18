Bollywood industry is busy celebrating Ganesha Chaturthi. All the Bollywood stars can be seen welcoming Lord Ganesha to their homes with all the pomp and celebration. Pictures of Bollywood stars dancing the night in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol and celebrating the day with each other are going viral. Whether it is Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arpita Khan, Ambanis, or any other hotshot star of the Page 3 community, everyone can be seen flaunting their festive outfits and colors in the worship of Lord Ganesha.

The festival brings people together. Despite their caste, creed, or religion, everyone comes together on this day to worship Lord Ganesha. But seems like the Indian society has still not gotten over the religious boundaries, even though the stars have.

Shahrukh Khan recently shared a picture of his youngest son AbRam praying in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol on his social media account. He gave a really cute caption to the picture. The caption read, “Our Ganpati ‘Pappa’ is home, as the lil one calls him.”

While many praised the actor for treating humanity as the biggest religion and not discriminating between Hindus and Muslims to teach his kid humanity. There were others who slammed Shahrukh Khan as according to them this act is forbidden in Islam. They started giving him Islam Lessons and what not. Have a look at the comments