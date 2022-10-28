Shailesh Lodha Explains Why He Left Taarak Mehta, “Yun Hi Koi Bewafaa Hota”

Fans may miss Shailesh Lodha from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, in which he played the pivotal role of Taarak Mehta, but the actor is attempting to stay in touch with them through his other projects and public appearances.

In a recent YouTube interview, Shailesh was asked about his reasons for leaving the sitcom earlier this year, to which he replied, “Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bevafa nahi hota.”

Shailesh also discussed how he got Taarak and his devotion to the show after working on it for over a decade.

He stated, “Indians are highly emotional people. I refer to myself as a sentimental fool. When you do something for 14 years, it’s natural to become attached to it.” When asked about what he had learned from Taarak, he added, “I am a hurried man. But the show taught me to be patient.”

Shailesh also stated that he will reveal the reason for his departure from Taarak when the time comes.

Shailesh has been replaced by Sachin Shroff, for those who are unaware.

In an interview with ETimes, Sachin stated, “I will do my best to put myself in the shoes of this well-known Taarak Mehta character. I will do my best to do justice to the role. Jis tarah se paani mein shakar ghul jaata hai swaad anusar waise hi”

Recently, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, and Raj Anadkat were among the actors who left Taarak.