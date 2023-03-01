Actor Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Taarak in the sit-com, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, quit the show last year. His exit took everyone by surprise as he had a long association with TMKOC. He didn’t reveal the reason behind leaving the show. But now he has taken an indirect jibe at the producer of the show. It seems it was because of Asit Modi, Lodha left it. Read on to know.

Shailesh Lodha Takes An Indirect Dig At Asit Modi

At a recent event, Shailesh said that in this country, publishers wear a diamond ring and a writer who wants to get his book published, has to shell out money. He also said that people, who earn from the talent of other people, start thinking that they are over and above the talented people. He feels that a talented person should raise their voices and calls him one of those talented people who has raised his voice.

The actor also added that a person earning name and fame via a talented people cannot be bigger than those who are talented. He said that no publisher is bigger than the writer and no producer is bigger than the actor. He called them just businessmen and if a businessman tries to overpower the poer or the actor like him, he will oppose strongly.

From his statement, it is quite obvious that due to his differences or fallout with TMKOC producer, Asit Modi, Shailesh left the show.

Shailesh Lodha Replaced By Sachin Shroff

Post his exit from the show, he was replaced by actor Sachin Shroff who got married recently.

After Lodha left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Raj Anadkat, who played the role of Tapu also bid farewell. Earlier, many actors including Disha Vakani, Nidhi Bhanushali and Neha Mehta also left the show.