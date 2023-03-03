The 46-year-old, Shakira comments, “I’ve always been very emotionally dependent [on men] – I must confess this. I was in love with love.”

In June last year, Shakira and former Spain and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué ended their 11-year relationship. Shakira spoke about the split for the first time in an interview with En Punto con Enrique Acevedo. The singer has two children with Piqué and mentioned that she is focusing on herself while Piqué has moved on with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Our Lady Love: Shakira

Shakira is a Colombian singer, songwriter, dancer, and record producer. She has a successful career spanning over two decades. She has sold over 70 million records worldwide and is known for her unique vocal style and fusion of Latin, Arabic, and rock music. In addition to her music career, Shakira is a philanthropist and advocate for education and child welfare. However, the June 2021 incident broke her heart.

The 46-year-old comments, “I’ve always been very emotionally dependent [on men] – I must confess this. I was in love with love.” She admitted that she used to believe that “a woman needed a man to feel complete.” However, she also stated, “One way or another, I’ve managed to learn it from another perspective and feel that I’ll be fine on my own.”

Shakira emphasized that our struggles made us stronger than ever. The singer further stated that when a woman faces hardships, she emerges stronger. Shakira also explained that when a person comes out stronger, they learn to recognize their weaknesses and accept their vulnerability.

The Popstar on Her Breakup

After the breakup, she mentioned that she was moving forward and had learned to feel content. Shakira never thought that this could happen. She expressed that she now feels complete and can rely on herself, especially as she has two children who depend on her. She stated that being strong requires accepting pain and tolerating frustration. That’s because life doesn’t always go as planned. Furthermore, she believed that true strength resulted from great pain and should not be a façade.

Shakira addressed her recent single, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53,” which some of her fans have interpreted as a dig at her ex-partner. In response, she quoted Madeleine Albright, saying, “There is a special place in hell for women who don’t support [women].”

In a statement released in June 2023, Shakira and Piqué shared that they are parting ways. They posted a joint message, asking for privacy. The couple was seen explaining that their primary concern is the well-being of their children.