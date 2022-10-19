Shaleen Bhanot’s Ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur Wants Him To Settle Down And Have Another Child!

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant, Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife, Dalljiet Kaur discovered she wanted to see him settle down.

The reality show, Bigg Boss is back with its 16th season and has already made sure to make lots of buzz inside a few days. Be it Sajid Khan’s participation in the display or Shalin Bhanot’s closeness to Tina Datta, the display had made fanatics glued to their television monitors. Shalin also garnered a whole lot of limelight for his closeness to his co-contestant, Sumbul Touqeer.

For the unversed, Shaleen Bhanot changed into earlier married to television tube actress, Dalljiet Kaur in 2009. However, after some time, differences cropped up of their lives, and Shaleen became accused of home violence by means of his wife, Dalljiet. The couple, who has a son, Jaydon ended their marriage in 2015.

More than one days ago, Shalin talked about his past and his ex-wife, Dalljiet, his exceptional pal. But, Dalljiet stated that it isn’t authentic. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Dalljiet spoke approximately Shalin and found out that she wishes to see him married and have every other child. Talking about the statement, Dalljiet stated:

“Ek relationship jab tootta hai toh ek Aur relationship banana chahiye to get you returned some other chance to stay happily.”

In one of the episodes, while Shaleen expressed his feelings for Tina Datta and become visible starting up approximately his personal existence to her. All through the verbal exchange, he even discovered that he and his ex-spouse, Dalljiet Kaur are like satisfactory buddies. He had stated that he would not want to speak about the accusations, and if he would talk about it, it might be actually unexpected and humorous for absolutely everyone.

However, Shaleen’s announcement failed to pass down well with Dalljiet, and he or she strongly reacted to the statement. Taking to her Twitter cope with, Dalljiet slammed Shalin for his commentary on their marriage and tweeted:

“No I’m not your best buddy shalin. meeting as soon as in a month or months for the sake of my toddler does no longer qualify as friendship. I desire you success along with your love life however leave me out of your fiction and tales, please. And u r calling it funny? Simply? Tina, no difficult emotions for u.”

Before taking part in Bigg Boss sixteen, Shalin become seen within the display, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush!