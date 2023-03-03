Shalin Bhanot’s Ex-Wife Daljiet Kaur To Get Marry On This Date With Her UK Based Fiance, Date Revealed!

Daljiet Kaur, a TV actress, has long been in the spotlight due to her personal life. Daljeet has previously stated that she is planning to marry soon. On January 3, Daljit Kaur proposed to Nikhil. Now, some new details about the actress’s marriage have emerged, including the actress’s wedding date.

Daljiet kaur to get second marriage on This date

The actress recently opened up about her marriage to British man Nikhil Patel. At the same time, the date of their wedding became known. According to media reports, the couple will get married on March 18 this month. Meanwhile, the pre-wedding will take place on March 17. It is known that familiar actresses are planning a special exit on her big day.

Nikhil patel has already Two daughters

Daljit Kaur’s second husband, Nikhil Patel, is now divorced. He also has two daughters. Daljit Kaur said in an interview that she fell in love with Nikhil at an event in Dubai. Daljit is impressed to see the princesses applying polish to Nikhil’s nails. Meanwhile, the actor has a 9-year-old son, Jayden.

The actress revealed that although she dated many men before Nikhil, her son had fatherly feelings for Nikhil and called him dad in first meeting only. Tell Daljit that she will move to Nairobi (Africa) after she gets married Where Nikhil lives with his family.

Daljiet kaur married Actor Shalin Bhanot

Let us tell you, Daljit Kaur got first marriage Shalin Bhanot in 2009. Their marriage lasted only 6 years. They divorced in 2015. Daljit accused Shalin of domestic violence. After 8 years of failed first marriage, Daljit Kaur gives love and marriage another chance.