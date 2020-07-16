Things have gone from bad to worse in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s marriage with Aaliya. The lady asked for a separation and made headlines. Many claimed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya doing it because she had an affair and many even said that she wanted to extract money. Now, Shamas hit back at her by answering all the questions that people had.

Earlier, revealing about how Shamas used to inform her about Nawaz’s affairs, Aaliya in an interview with Pinkvilla said, “Shamas gave the phone bills to me. I have stayed with him for six years and he didn’t have the emotion even when I was going through my first delivery. These were the small reasons why I decided to leave him. After delivery when I came home, I’m told that there are girls who have stayed at my place when I wasn’t there. I used to get know about all his relationships from his own brother. He used to share all his private details. I couldn’t tell Nawaz that Shamas told me all this. But we would keep fighting.”

Now refuting these claims, Shamas took to a microblogging site and wrote, “This is called pure lies – whatever she claims in her interviews is absolutely baseless and untrue and hence it’s proved that if someone wishes to malign any person’s image than one needs to just frame stories against him or her and the rest is done by the media trials (sic).” Have a look at the post below:

This is called pure lies – whatever she claims in her interviews is absolutely baseless and untrue and hence it’s proved that if someone wishes to malign any person’s image than one needs to just frame stories against him or her and the rest is done by the media trials — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) July 15, 2020

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya opened up about what actually went wrong in their 10-year-long marriage. Aaliya rubbished all the claims of her doing all this for money. She said, “They are claiming I’m doing this for money. How much money? For Rs 2 crore, I would do this? If they claimed I did it for Rs 100 crore, people would still believe it. I’m Nawaz’s wife; why would I ask for money from Shamas?”