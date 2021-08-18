Bollywood actress, Shamita Shetty is currently locked inside Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT house. As per the episodes that have come out till now, Shamita is being touted as one of the strongest contenders of this season. Fans outside are showing an immense amount of love and support to her. She got praised by host Karan Johar also for putting across her point of view on various occasions inside the house.

Previously, Shamita had also participated in the 3rd season of Bigg Boss but had to leave in between the show due to personal reasons. However, now she is back on the show, maybe just to complete the journey she left around 12 years ago. Bigg Boss 3 winner and Shamita’s co-contestant, Vindu Dara Singh recently talked about the performance of the actress in this season. He revealed that Shamita is stronger in the Bigg Boss OTT house than she was in the Bigg Boss 3. Vindu Dara Singh also said that he’s quite happy to see her transformation.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Vindu said, “It’s been more than a decade now, but she has become stronger, she is fiercely competing, is speaking her mind, and is giving it back. Good to see that.” Vindu called the present Bigg Boss OTT contestants ‘dangerous’ and mentioned that his time in the house was much simpler and easier.“

He further added, “She made friends with Divya (Agarwal) and that was not the ideal person to choose. You can’t select someone who is going to backstab you. In our times, they had lovely people like Poonam Dhillon, who you choose as friends and stay with them as friends. But here some people will wait for an opportunity to stab you, so Shamita has to be very choosy.”

Vindu Dara Singh also gave his insight on Shamita’s in-house connection, Raqesh Bapat. He said he is not as competitive as the other contestants. He said, “Shamita and her partner Raqesh Bapat are not as competitive as the other guys are. They are trying everything under the sun, however, today’s generation is very different.”

Talking further Neha Bhasin, who is also a contestant on the show, Vindu said, “Even Neha Bhasin phasi padi hai udhar, ki main kahan aa gayi (Neha Bhasin also feels trapped inside the house). The same goes for Millind Gaba, but I feel these are good people and their goodness will show.”

For the unversed, in the past, Shamita Shetty, who gave her nod for the 3rd season of Bigg Boss had to leave the show because of her Shilpa’s (her sister) wedding to businessman Raj Kundra.