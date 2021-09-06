Shamita Shetty Clarified If She Really Has Anything In Her Heart For Rakesh Or Not! Read More

Bigg Boss has reached its final stage. Soon Bigg Boss OTT will be over and the real game of this show will start with Salman on TV. In Bigg Boss OTT, where Akshara and Prateek’s relationship seems to be deteriorating continuously, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are the most discussed in the house-made connection. Viewers are seeing both of them getting closer every day. Seeing the pair of these two in everyone’s mind, only one question is arising whether this love of these two is only for the show or they really like each other.

Her feelings for Raqesh came on Shamita Shetty’s tongue

Now, clearing this confusion of her fans and audience, Shamita Shetty clarified whether she really has anything in her heart for Raqesh. In a recently released promo, Shamita Shetty is seen speaking her heart out to singer Neha Bhasin. Actually, when Neha asks him if he likes Rakesh. Then Shamita immediately responds by saying that she absolutely likes Raqesh. They are very cute.

Shamita Shetty is stuck in confusion

Shamita Shetty raised Neha Bhasin for Raqesh Bapat, but at the same time she said that Raqesh Bapat finds her confused at times which is very disturbing for me. Shamita said, “I am not confused at all and whenever I take any decision, I always stand by that decision.”

There was a big fight last week

Recently, there was a big fight between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat regarding Divya Aggarwal. Where Shamita did not want Raqesh to talk to Divya Aggarwal, so she interrupted Raqesh for talking to Divya again and again. On hearing this, Raqesh becomes very irritated and tells Shamita try not to control her. Shamita does not like this thing of Raqesh at all and she gets up and goes to the bathroom. There is debate.

Shamita said I really like:-

Shamita was so heartbroken by Raqesh Bapat’s words that she started crying. Shamita Shetty told him that I have started liking you really, so I let you hold my hand and let me kiss you. Shamita, while narrating the condition of the heart to Raqesh, also said that she is not playing any game with him from the beginning and cares and likes him from the heart. Shamita, while talking about her heart to Raqesh, said that before this, she did not get special feel in her previous relationship, that’s why she is single for a long time.