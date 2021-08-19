Shamita Shetty’s Bigg Boss OTT Co-Contestants Made Fun Of Her Age

Shamita Shetty again gets age-shamed by Akshara Singh and co-contestants, they all called her ‘‘Mummy Ki Umar ki hai ”. Earlier also Shamita was instigated on her age.





Now it seems Shamita Shetty’s age has become a major problem in the Bigg Boss OTT House. The actress again faces age-shaming by Bhojpuri Actress-Singer Akshara Singh.



Actually, Akshara Singh was talking about the age of Shamita Shetty along with Urfi Javed. Not only this, both of them made fun of him after the conversation. There was not already a healthy talk between Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty, but now the rift between them seems to be increasing. Akshara Singh aka Javed called Shamita Shetty as ‘aunty’ during the conversation. While interacting, both also said that they had no idea that Shamita’s age is so much.

Bigg Boss OTT has just completed a week of its telecast and the show is making headlines for the ongoing face-offs of its contestants. Now, another clip from Bigg Boss House has been surfaced on the internet in which Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, Moose Jattana, and Nishant Bhatt are making fun of Shamita Shetty’s age.



In a new viral clip, Akshara Singh can be seen discussing Shamita Shetty along with her teammates. She says the way she (Shamita) behaves with people is not like a mom should behave. They call her the mother of the house. Now, Fans wonder what Akshara meant by calling Shamita Shetty’s mother who herself is 27 years old.



Now netizens are slamming them for commenting on Shamita’s age.