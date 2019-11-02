Shanaya Kapoor Celebrates Her 20th Birthday With Bff Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor And Others, VIDEO Inside

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

When you are the kid of a Bollywood superstar, you are bound to be in the limelight. But despite being the daughter of Bollywood superstar Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor knows how to keep her private and public life sorted. But if you look at her Instagram posts you will know that she has grown up to be a glamorous diva and if you look at her pictures we bet you won’t be able to take your eyes off this superstar’s daughter. Though she hasn’t made her Bollywood debut we feel she is a perfect Bollywood material.

The star kid recently celebrated her 20th birthday with her near and dear ones and the videos of which have now surfaced on social media. Her parents Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, BFF Ananya Panday and cousins Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor were part of the celebrations. Sanjay Kapoor had taken to Instagram to share a video from the celebrations and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday darling love you” followed by a heart emoji while Maheep shared yet another video and captioned it as “I am a mama of a 20-year-old girl #Sosoproud of my girl”. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Darling love you ❤️ A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Nov 1, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram I am a mama of a 20 year old 🕺🏻❤️🧿🧿🧿 #SoSoProudOfMyGir❤️❤️❤️🧿 A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on Nov 1, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT

Ananya Panday also took to Instagram to wish her BFF Shanaya on her birthday. Sharing a boomerang video from the celebrations Ananya had captioned it as “My soulmate turns 20”. In the video, Shanaya can be seen blowing her candles. Check it out:

Shanaya has made her Bollywood debut as assistant director on cousin and actress Jahnvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and is produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

Speaking about Shanaya Kapoor’s experience on working as an assistant director in “Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl”, her father Sanjay Kapoor has told Asian Age, “So far, she has seen a life of glamour but I wanted her to experience the process of filmmaking. She had to know that it’s not just about posting pictures on social media or going to events. The first day when she landed in Lucknow, she calls me up and says, ‘Dad, Janhvi is staying in a different hotel than I am.’ I then told her this is because Janhvi is an actor and you are an assistant director, so you will be with all the other technicians”.

He had further added, “A few days later she told me that they made her play Janhvi’s duplicate, where she was made to wear a thick dress in the scorching heat. I again expressed my views and highlighted the ground reality of our profession. As an assistant, you will have to do all that.”

As we have earlier told you that we feel Shanaya is a perfect Bollywood material. Don’t believe us? We will show you the proof. Earlier last month, a video of Shanaya went viral in which she can be seen flaunting her killer belly dance moves like a pro. Dressed in a thigh-high slit skirt and a black crop top Shanaya looked drop-dead gorgeous. Her father Sanjay Kapoor has also revealed that she is prepping for her big Bollywood debut as an actress and has also been taking acting workshops. And we just can’t wait to see her on the big screen. In case you missed Shanaya’s belly dance video take a look:

Here’s wishing Shanaya a very happy birthday!