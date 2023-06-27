Shanaya Kapoor Tells An Ethnic Magnificence Story In A Beautiful Sheer Red Saree!

Shanaya Kapoor wore a stunning red Manish Malhotra saree and shared photos from her photoshoot on Instagram. Shanaya Kapoor’s latest red saree look captivates her fans. She sets new fashion goals, from exquisite embroidery to glamorous makeup. Checkout the look!

Shanaya Kapoor, a well-known fashionista, has undoubtedly won the hearts of many Gen Z fashion fans. Her impeccable sense of style shines through whether she’s dressed up or down. Shanaya has the amazing ability to slay any outfit to perfection, leaving her followers speechless. Her Instagram diaries are a constant source of inspiration for fashion lovers.

Shanaya Kapoor has emerged as a fashion icon for Gen Z ahead of her Bollywood debut. Her stylish wardrobe displayed on her Instagram feed provides inspiration for followers. Shanaya Kapoor shares picture-perfect moments from her life on Instagram. Her entire online presence is comprised of aesthetically pleasing images, ranging from leisurely hikes through flowering flora to her preferred beauty and skincare routines and flawlessly perfect hairdos.

Shanaya’s feed demonstrates her knowledge of fashion, wellness, and beauty. Shanaya Kapoor has drawn attention for her fashion choices. When she is not working, she frequently dresses in Gen Z-inspired outfits such as crop tops, tiny skirts, trousers, and even cotton kurtas. Like her casual collection, she approaches traditional items in a modern, youthful manner.

In her most recent appearance, the 23-year-old actress wowed her fans in a stunning red saree. Her appearance has left us all drooling, unable to take our eyes away from her alluring presence. While we wait for her next fashion look, let’s look through her photos and take some fashion notes to improve our own style. Let’s take a closer look.

Outfit Details

Shanaya Kapoor is wearing a stunning red drape by Manish Malhotra, which is a timeless classic that outshines any other fashion. In a sheer red saree, the actress made a romantic entrance. She was dressed in a vibrant red saree with a sheer pallu with an all-red shimmering border. She wore it with a blouse with an open back, long sleeves, and a plunging neckline embellished with red sparkling embellishments.

The saree was made of organza fabric and was embellished with delicate floral motifs and intricate hand embroidery on the borders. Shanaya wore the saree in the traditional down pallu style, exuding elegance and grace. She wore it with a blouse that had full sleeves, a short neckline, and pairing floral embroidery all over it.

Accessories

Her hair was pulled back into a sleek tight bun with a middle partition. Shanaya accessorised the blingy effect of the solid-toned saree with floral diamond studs and statement rings.

Glam Picks

Shanaya Kapoor wore nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, plenty of highlighter, blush, and glossy berry lipstick. She completed her stunning ensemble with diamond stud earrings and a clean bun in her hair.

Shanaya’s Work Front

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, is set to make her Bollywood debut in Dharma Productions’ Bedhadak, alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.