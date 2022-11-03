Shark Tank India Fame Aman Gupta Gets Emotional After Harvard Business School Writes Case Study On His Company!

The famous reality shows Shark Tank India hooked the entire nation to their TV screens with its unique concept of various entrepreneurs pitching their creative business ideas. Besides giving great minds a platform to put forward their out-of-the-box investment plans, the show gave immense amount of popularity to its seven judges aka sharks.

Recently, Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO at boAt), who appeared as one of the sharks on the show, has achieved a feat.

Actually, world famous, Harvard Business School is writing a case study on his brand, boAt. This has left Gupta extremely happy and emotional at the same time. Through an social media handle, he has shared the news with his admirers.

The entrepreneur took to Instagram and wrote, “Harvard Nahee Jaa sake to Kya hua … apna kaam aur apnee company pahucha dee!”

“We are really proud to share that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt. Today, Sameer and I were here talking to the students and the faculty about the case which was presented to the students, he added.

He also recalled how studies of the University helped him in shaping his business. “I have studied from Harvard case studies which have helped me. I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world,” he stated.

For the unknown, Shark Tank India is based on the concept of the show of the same name – Shark Tank USA. It was first launched in December last year. After receiving thumbs up from viewers, the show is gearing up for its second installment.

Besides Aman, last season saw Ashneer Grover (former co-founder and managing director at Bharat Pe), Anupam Mittal (founder of People Group which includes Shaadi.com), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth), Namita Thapar (Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (CEO at Sugar Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (co-founder at Lenskart) in the judging panel. Grover and Alagh won’t be returning in second season while Amit Jain (CEO of CarDekho) will be seen as a new addition to the existing sharks.