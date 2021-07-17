Sharmila’s Advice Helped Kareena Of The Stress To Bring Her Sons Into This World.

Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor’s mother-in-law, gave her advice after her son was born: ‘She told me I had to keep working,’ I said. Kareena Kapoor has discussed how her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore and mother Babita helped her welcome sons Taimur and Jeh into the world.

Kareena Kapoor’s new book, Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible, details her pregnancy journey following the birth of her sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The book includes anecdotes, advice, and stories about how her family and friends helped her bring her sons into the world.

The book’s introduction, written by Kareena, discusses the actor’s efforts to balance it all – her work commitments, motherhood, and gratitude for all of the help she receives from her own mother, Babita, and her domestic staff. Kareena has also discussed her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s role in encouraging her to return to work as soon as possible, as well as her husband Saif Ali Khan’s support.

“My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working,” Kareena writes in the excerpt. Her advice was to go ahead and do whatever I wanted, but to do it confidently. After her marriage and children, she went on to do some great work in the movies and was a true inspiration. My mother is a strong role model for me, and both she and my father have encouraged me to keep going. So I figured, what the hell! I threw myself into not one, but two pregnancies, and now I have these two little ones in my life who make every day a little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting, and a little rewarding.”

Kareena also discussed how she manages her work-life balance. “And so here I am – writing these words, working, being a mother, being active, being real,” she wrote. My life frequently resembles the tree pose, in which you balance on one leg. Women, I believe, do it admirably.”

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena’s husband, has also been a strong supporter in her life. “But Saif told me I could do it all,” she says. He and I have worked hard to lay a solid foundation for our relationship, and I am confident that my children will be able to stand on it in the future. And, thanks to his parents, Jeh should be as self-assured as Taimur.”

“This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible,” Kareena had previously written on Instagram about her book. There were good days and bad days; some days I couldn’t wait to get to work, while others I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of my physical and emotional experiences during both of my pregnancies.”

Kareena was most recently seen in Good Newzzz (2019), alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. She will soon be seen alongside Aamir Khan in the film Laal Singh Chaddha.