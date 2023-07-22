Sharvari Wagh Joins Alia Bhatt in Highly-Anticipated YRF Spy Thriller: The Dynamic Duo Unites!

In a groundbreaking move, YRF announces its maiden female-led spy film, featuring Alia Bhatt and introducing Sharvari, who impressed in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Shooting commences mid-2024, directed by a secret talent. The studio aims to make a powerful statement about gender equality, a hallmark of their productions.

Gender Equality Takes Center Stage in YRF Spy Universe

The highly-anticipated YRF Spy Universe expands with the 8th film, led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Aditya Chopra’s vision is to amplify gender equality through this action-packed female-led spy film, slated for next year. Both actors will engage in intensive prep, including combined workshops, before filming kicks off.

