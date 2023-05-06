Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Get Cosy On Their LA Date Night After Coachella Kiss!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently rekindled their romance and were spotted cuddling and holding hands on a date in Los Angeles.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently rekindled their relationship after breakup in November 2021.





Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s recent PDA moments have gone viral on social media following their date.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles, proving that they are not just back together for a single night at Coachella.

The couple was spotted out on a date at the Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles on May 3. They were photographed hugging and smiling in front of the improv club.

They seemed deeply in love. They smiled at each other, as if they were having a lively conversation and thoroughly enjoying each other’s company. It’s just too cute.

For their outing, Camila looked stunning in a black wrap vest dress over a collared button-down shirt. She accessorised the look with a chic pair of black heels and a silver clutch. They both looked amazing.

While Shawn looked stunning as usual in a white high-neck sweatshirt and beige trousers. Check out the photos below:

Why Did Shawn And Camila Split Up?

Fans have been wondering whether Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are dating since they collaborated on a song, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ but they have always maintained their ‘just good friends’ status.

When they collaborated on the song, “Senorita,” they proved their love for one another by their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Shawn and Camila started dating in 2019, but immediately following two years of revealing their fans what romantic love looks like, the two eventually broke up.

Though it’s unclear why the two split up, they both shared a message on their Instagram handles in November 2021 stating that they had decided to call it quits.

Shawn And Camila Kissed Amid Reports Of Their Reconciliation?

Fans were taken aback when they saw the “All These Years” singer and Shawn making out and even kissing at Coachella in mid-April.

They were seen walking through Santa Monica holding hands after their weekend of PDA. Soon after, the Canadian-born musician was seen purchasing a bouquet of flowers, and Camila was seen making her way to his home.

“Their friendship had lasted for many months and they hung out together often”.

Another source close to the couple stated, “They have hung out with friends and alone several times in recent weeks.” They are watching to see where things go.”