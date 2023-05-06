‘She Deserves…’: Naga Chaitanya Says This For His Ex-Wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are one of the hottest couples in the southern film industry. The former couple fell in love with Gautam Vasudev Menon’s film ‘Maya Chesave’ in 2010 and both got married in 2017.

However, the marriage of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha did not work out and in 2021 they announced their divorce. Naga Chaitanya is currently focusing on his Telugu film career while Samantha is currently active in OTT and Bollywood. Meanwhile, Naga praised ex-wife Samantha in a recent interview.

Naga Chaitanya Praises His Ex-Wife





Naga Chaitanya lauded his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a recent interview with ETimes. As a result, his supporters and netizens were shocked.He said, “Yes, it’s been more than two years since we separated and one year since we officially divorced. We have been granted divorce by the court. We’ve both gone on with our lives. I had a lot of respect for that phase of my life.”

Naga Chaitanya, meanwhile, praised his ex-wife Samantha saying, “Samantha is very lovely person and she deserves to be happy. It happened. In the eyes of society, this mutual respect has disappeared. It hurts my heart.”

Samantha’s Work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in ‘Shakuntalam’ and will soon be starring in the Indian version of the recently launched Amazon Prime series ‘Citadel’. Samantha is reportedly working on an upcoming horror comedy with Ayushmann Khurana. In Telugu, she will play opposite to Vijay Deverakonda in Khushi.

Naga Chaitanya’s Work Front

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is going through a difficult period in his career after a series of back-to-back failures of his Bollywood debut Lal Singh Chaddha and Telugu film Thank You. But now he’s ready to return to Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming cop drama, Custody. The film will be released on May 12th.