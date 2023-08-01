‘She Had No Problem’: Falaq Naaz On Dipika Kakar Losing Identity Post Marriage With Shoaib Ibrahim

Contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are grabbing a lot of limelight these days due to their controversial remarks. Falaq Naaz is grabbing headlines for her tie up with fellow contestant, Avinash Sachdev. Since Falaq Naaz has been evicted from the show, the celebrity never fails to make shocking revelations about her personal life. Falaq Naaz recently went vocal on her broken friendship with Television actress, Dipika Kakar. She disclosed that Dipika Kakar has completely ignored the fact that she has lost her identity after marriage with Shoaib Ibrahim.

Falaq Naaz reveals the reason of breaking relation with friend, Dipika Kakar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, Falaq Naaz once shared a close bond with her co-star, Dipika Kakar. Time took an unfortunate turn and both of them drifted apart from each other. However, in a recent media interaction, Falaq Naaz addressed the matter and stated that Dipika, her friend is always there is her prayers.

Falaq opened up about the reason of the broiling conflict and shared that there wasn’t any fight between the two, they just decided to part ways. She was heard saying:

“Dipika is always there in my prayers, not in my life, because I am such a person that if I am close to someone I expect them to speak to me at least once and ask me how I am. Once you’re attached to someone, then you can’t take their ignorance. I know she loved me a lot, but the only complaint I had was how can you be so busy in your life that you don’t have time to even speak to me, there wasn’t any fight, we just drifted away.”

Falaq Naaz believes Dipika Kakar lost her identity after marrying Shoaib Ibrahim

For the unversed, both Falaq and Dipika shared a sisterhood bond. The former felt happy as her friend, Dipika embraced motherhood after she welcomed, Ruhaan.

Falaq also said that she and Dipika were like sisters and she is happy that the latter has become a mommy and named her son, Ruhaan. As per Falaq, Dipika Kakar lost her identity after being with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim and gave her take on that.

However, she said that Dipika is well-settled and is happy in her life, as she is doing everything as per her decision. In her words:

“I also asked her if she had problems losing her identity and but she said that she is happy and there is nothing like that, and if she is happy I am happy. People have their opinions, and those don’t even matter to Dipika. She is well settled, and people should talk more positively than all these things. There is a lot of love between them, and she is doing everything as per her decision and Shoaib is not forcing her, so who is anyone to speak about it. You can’t force anyone, she is happy and for her love, she is doing all this so it’s not wrong, and this is love.”