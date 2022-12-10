‘She Has A Rich Husband’, Malaika Arora Roasts Her Sister Amrita, Know What She Said!!

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has made her debut in the OTT world, for which she is in a lot of headlines. Recently Malaika’s chat show ‘Moving in with Malaika’ has been streamed on OTT. Famous choreographer Farah Khan was present in the first episode of this chat show, while in conversation with Farah, Malaika also talked about some important aspects of her life. Recently Malaika did standup comedy in the latest episode of this chat show and also roasted her sister Amrita Arora and herself.

Malaika Arora tells about her personal life through the show ‘Moving in with Malaika’. In the first episode of the show, Malaika spoke openly about her relationships, love life, and trolling on social media. Through the show ‘Moving In With Malaika’, the actress talked about her sister Amrita Arora and also roasted herself and her sister in front of the audience.

This show of Malaika is also very much discussed on social media, in which Malaika did tremendous standup comedy and gave a very cool reply to the trollers for her age. At the same time, during the show, she said about her sister Amrita, ‘My sister is at home and she is very funny too’. At the same time, during the show, Malaika also mentioned her song Chaiyya Chaiyya and told that she has made her name in Bollywood with this song. Malaika also said ‘She has a rich husband and I am doing standup’ making the audience laugh.

Let me tell you, in the show ‘Moving in with Malaika’, Malaika also talked about the age difference between herself and Arjun Kapoor. At the same time, while talking to Farah Khan about her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, the actress also said, ‘I know how much you all love him. He is an amazing person. He allowed me to become who I am today. I feel a lot about myself to be who I am today.’