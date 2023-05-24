‘She Is…’: Cricketer Chris Gayle Says This About Deepika Padukone: Checkout What He Said!

Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle is promoting his new song Oh Fatima which he recorded with Arko. During the release of the music video, Multi-Dash revealed the names of the Bollywood actors they would like to work with in the near future. Chris shared that he met Deepika Padukone and said he wanted to dance with her to the song.

Talks about Deepika padukone

Chris recently collaborated with singer-songwriter Arko Pravo Mukherjee on the album Oh Fatima. The music video was directed by Rammjii Gulati and also featured Uzbekistan artist Karina Karra. Live tracks include Jamaican and Indian sounds. Talking about Deepika Cricketer Chris Gayle said, “I met Deepika Padukone and she is a very nice woman. I want to dance to a song with her.”

Reveals How He got into singing

Chris also revealed how he was inspired to create music during the COVID-19 lockdown. My friend asked me to write a song together. He showed up at my house and we sang together. I was totally blown away by it and best of all the Jamaicans are taking it. I then recorded other songs, eventually setting up my own studio at home and collaborating with people in the music industry. Never in my career as a cricketer have I imagined that I would dare to sing.

Work front of Deepika Padukone and Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle’s record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was recently broken by Royal Challenger Bangalore’s Virat Kohli. The former Indian captain broke the six-century record for a Jamaican player in the league. He played for various teams including Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the blockbuster Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. In September, she will appear in a cameo role in the next film directed by Shah Rukh Javan.