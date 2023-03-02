Rashmika Mandanna needs no introduction as she is a popular actress in Bollywood and South Industry. The stunning actress is known for her cute charming looks and has earned massive female fans all over India. No wonder she is the National Crush. The Mission Majnu star has always been the talk of the town ever since she entered Bollywood and her linkups with hot Vijay Deverakonda is always in the news.

Rashmika’s Sexy Appearance At Red Carpet

Rashmika Mandanna recently rocked the Zee Cine Awards in Mumbai on the red carpet wearing a short, sensual, sexy, mini-dress in black with a lengthy train. The Pushpa actress added earrings to her ensemble and wore brown heels. To get a more glamorous look, she tied her hair in a neat bun and wore nude makeup that made her look classy.

Rashmika Got Brutally Trolled by Internet Users

A Bollywood paparazzi shared the video of her entry on the red carpet on Twitter and Instagram. Soon after the video was published, internet users began making fun of her. Many were drawing comparisons between Rashmika’s attire and Urfi Javed’s. Another social media user said, “That’s one terrible costume ever!!” Another comment says, “Urfi 2.0” What the F is wrong with these actresses nowadays that they would consent to dress in such bold attire? “Ye bhi ab urfi javed ko follow kar Rahi he kya?” a third social media user commented.

While the actress wore her appearance with grace, the length of it seemed to make netizens not so impressed with the OOTD. Several people blamed her flamboyant wardrobe choices for her debut in Bollywood.

Rashmika Remained Unbothered

A fan on Instagram remarked, “Chadh gya Bollywood ka nasha,” while another wrote, “Jab se bollywood me aaye hai tab se iska outfit urfi Jessa ho gya hai.”

“Isko kya Bana Diya yaar Bollywood ne” was the third user’s comment. “Isko bhi Bollywood me aakar expose karne ki Hawa lag gayi”, was the fourth.

Rashmika, however, seems unaffected by the comments as she posted some images from her photoshoot on Instagram. The actress stated in the caption, “A very special day, got an award, had a performance… I am incredibly appreciative of everything and everyone in my life.

On the work front, Rashmika will soon be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. In the follow-up film Pushpa: The Rule, which stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the key roles, she will reprise her role as Srivalli. The production of Pushpa 2, which would be greater than the previous one, has started under the direction of Sukumar.