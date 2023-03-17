“She Is My..”; Shahrukh Khan Once Said This When His & Kajol’s Affair Rumours Were Spreading!

Whenever the name of a romantic couple in Bollywood comes to mind, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol come to mind first. Their pair is considered a cult couple in the world of cinema. Even when these two meet, they don’t disappoint the public. They worked together in many films. Their chemistry received a great response from viewers. In some cases, they have been together for a long time, Rumors of their romance began to spread.

Shahrukh Khan Told this about His and Kajol’s Affair rumours

When Shah Rukh and Kajol’s romance was widely discussed in the entertainment world, the actor had to react on his own. In an interview, Shah Rukh dismissed the news of his romance with Kajol as mere rumours. He told, “Kajol is a child and is his Tanuja aunty’s daughter. She is like a sister to me and Gauri loves her too.”

Talking about his dignity, Shah Rukh Khan says he knows where to cross the line.He Said, “I have great respect for my colleagues. I worked with Juhi, Madhuri, Manisha, Shilpa, Sonali, Nagma, Suchitra, Krishnamurti and Urmila, but I never accompanied them home at night. The beauty of the actress never ceases to amaze me But that doesn’t mean I’m gay.”

Shahrukh Also Reacted On The News of His and Juhi Chawla’s Affair

In addition, Shah Rukh also reacted to the news of his relationship with Juhi Chawla. Shah Rukh said that there were reports in the media that I was having an affair with Juhi and then I stopped working with her as it will spread more and more. After that his affair with Kajol has came to light,He told, “should I stop working with her too? These are all useless things. Too bad, because both are great actresses.”

Shahrukh Loved Only Gauri In His Lifetime

The names of a number of actresses have been linked to Shah Rukh Khan, but the report has been denied with all actresses. Before breaking into the industry, he married Gauri Khan. Now he lives a luxurious life with Gauri Khan and his children Aryan, Suhana and Abram. In addition to work, the actor spends time with his family.