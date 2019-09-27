“She Is The Biggest Mistake Of My Life” Said Faisal Khan Post Break-up With Muskaan Kataria

Share

He was the best dancer since he was a kid. The winner of Dance India Dance L’íl Master season 2. The one who made us fall in love with his dance moves also gave amazing performances in the show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 8. And he added one more feather to his hat when he played the lead role in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. This cute kid turned handsome hunk has made humongous fan following in his 7 years-long journeys. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about Faisal Khan. The dancer-turned actor had found solace in model-turned-actress Muskan Kataria.

The couple were recently seen together in Nach Baliye 9. The two seemed to be very serious about their relationship but as it is rightly said that every relationship in today’s scenario comes with an expiry date and as per rumours all is not well between Faisal Khan and Muskan Kataria. As per a SpotBoye report, the couple has parted ways. When SpotBoye contacted Muskan, she said, “Yes, Faisal and I have broken up.”

And now, Faisal gave his closure on the same in an interview with the Bombay Times, he said, “She has been the biggest mistake of my life and aaj main apne maa baap se nazar nahi mila paata hoon (now I can’t look into my father’s eyes). I don’t want to date anyone and I am scared of falling in love again. I have learnt that one must know the person thoroughly before getting into a serious relationship. I think I fell in love with the wrong person.”

Faisal opened up on Muskaan’s allegation of him cheating on her. He said, “I am shocked that Muskaan has accused me of infidelity. I have never cheated on her. Why have these accusations surfaced only after I had to bow out of the dance reality show owing to my injury? She acted all mushy, romantic and was sitting on my lap till the time I was performing on the show.”

When Faisal was asked about Muskaan Kataria being in depression due to her rocky relationship with Faisal Khan. Faisal laughed off the reports and stated, “Just 15 days mein depression gaayab hone wala tareeka koi mujhe bhi bata de (Someone teach me how to get out of depression in just 15 days as well). Look at my state and you will know what it is like to be depressed.”

Faisal also cleared the air on the allegation that they were faking their relationship to be on the show and said, “It is true that we were having a lot of fights before ‘Nach Baliye’, but we hadn’t split then. I wanted to give our relationship a second chance. I was told that reality shows serve as a great platform to know each other better and resolve differences because of the amount of time a couple gets to spend together. Despite a tight schedule leaving me with just an hour for sleep, I took up the reality show to be close to Muskaan. But she would fight with me over petty things and I would often be upset about our increasing quarrels.”

According to the speculations, Faisal Khan’s closeness with his co-star, Sneha Wagh was the reason behind their arguments and later breakup. On this, Faisal stated, “Sneha and I are thick friends and there is nothing more to it. In fact, Sneha and my other co-actor Tarun Khanna helped me come out of my difficult phase.”