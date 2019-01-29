Sheena Bajaj Is Giving Major Post Wedding Bride Goals With Swag.

Share

Television actors Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit tied the knot on 22 January in Rohit’s hometown Jaipur. Two-day long wedding ceremonies were attended by the couple’s close friends and family. The couple had an engagement ceremony and a Cocktail party followed by the Haldi and Mehendi rituals before they exchanged their vows. Recently, Sheena shared post wedding pictures of her with hubby Rohit, she beautifully mixed her swag with a traditional and contemporary vibe and gave us major post-wedding bride goals.

The two, who had love at first sight at the sets of Arjun, had been dating since 2014. While they became close friends, it was Sheena who made the formal proposal. The couple had faced many ups and downs in their relationship, along with a break. But Rohit knew the moment he met Sheena that he is going to marry her.

Rohit on being married shared, “I am in Jaipur among relatives. I am finally married and it feels great. As we are not committed to any show right now, there is no urgency of going back to work. I am in a new world and am very happy. I recommend marriage to everyone who is in love.”

Sharing her joy of being married, Sheena said, “I feel blessed. It was a fairy tale wedding for me. I always dreamt of a wedding like this.”

The wedding was also attended by the couple’s industry friends like Himanshu Soni and wife Sheetal, Rukhsar, Aniruddh Dave, Akash Singh Rajput, Saurabh Pandey with wife Zara.