Sheer Qorma Secures Best Film At India International Film Festival Boston.

A short film, “Sheer Qorma” by Faraz Ansari is winning hearts around the world for its remarkable cast, along with the storyline that touches our souls. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne honored the film with the Equality in Cinema award and it seemed that it was the first among the kind achievements.

The movie also secured another prestigious award at an international platform, India International Film Festival Boston for Best Film and the Best Leading Actor was awarded to Shabana Azmi.

Faraz Ansari shared his joy to win the awards saying, “It makes me so happy to know that along with Sheer Qorma winning Best Film at India International Film Festival Boston, Shabana Azmi ji has also bagged the award for Best Leading Actor at the festival for Sheer Qorma! I was so ecstatic when I broke the news to Shabana ji about her win and she was gracious as ever and thanked me for giving her Sheer Qorma”.

The movie strikes a chord with the audience on a global basis for the beautiful and sensitive storyline that included acceptance, love and the journey of understanding. Swara Bhaskar, Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi lived the roles, which makes the audience connect with them with ease.

Sheer Qorma was also featured at the San Francisco Frameline Fest, United States in June, along with being screened around the globe at various other film festivals winning 13 international awards.

Zee5 owns the digital rights of Sheer Qorma starring Divya Dutta, Shabana Azmi and Swara Bhaskar. The film has been released on Zee5 for the users. The beautiful film is directed by Faraz Ansari and is currently finishing the rounds of numerous film festivals around the world for quite some time.

The film seems to be challenging the taboo and breaking stereotypes assigned to specific communities, people, and orthodox groups.