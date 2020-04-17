Bigg Boss 13 came out to be one of the most successful shows in Bigg Boss history and its re-run is being watched by everyone in quarantine. Won’t we all love to know what the contestants are talking about now that they are seeing how each one reacted and what gossip went inside? Well, Shefali Jariwala has this sorted for us.

Recently, in an interview, Shefali Jariwala revealed that they have a WhatsApp group and she is in touch with all the housemates and they all have good memories. She went on to reveal the details of their chats in the WhatsApp group. Shefali told TOI that they share jokes and greetings on the group. “I am in contact with everyone. In fact, we have a Bigg Boss 13 WhatsApp group where we keep exchanging greetings and we send jokes to one another. It’s good fun and it is nice to be in touch with the BB 13 inmates. Now, there are no insecurities, no fights because it was a game. It was about survival of the fittest and now it is all over, so we all have just good memories to recall”.

Shefali said that they even promote each other’s work and do video calls. “Now, nobody talks about the fights, we all talk about the good memories of the house. We chat and keep ourselves entertained. We catch up on video calls, we promote each other’s work.”