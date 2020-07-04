You want it or not, wearing face masks, keeping up social distancing from individuals, staying inside, abstaining from a get-together at open spots, not having an occurrence in public like before is the new normal after the Coronavirus pandemic. All things considered, flights have continued after a long lockdown however with all the security safeguards. Among numerous others, Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shefali Jariwala was the most recent superstar to load onto a trip in the midst of the pandemic and her experience was quite dreadful.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBxzc3xHMNL/

The image shared by Shefali Jariwala sees her clad in a face cover and defender. In the following snaps, we can see individuals keeping distance while lining at the Mumbai airport. In the caption along with the pictures, she wrote, “One of the busiest airports in the world #mumbaiairport , never looked so deserted before…lifeless I can say… this has been such a saddening travel experience… no hugs, no kisses, no enthusiasm… only fear. I pray to god it all becomes normal soon… but then wondering , maybe this is the new normal…. and it’s time to accept it… hope not ! #airportdiaries #socialdistancing #coronapocalypse #besafe #sad #hopeful #travelgram.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCL4xhfne7k/

Further, in a conversation with HT, the actor admitted to sensing fear in the air and that she hopes to see the situation normalising soon. Check out her post below:

“There were very few people, and to enter the airport itself, our temperatures were checked, we had to have the safe status on the Aarogya Setu app. There was social distancing everywhere, our IDs were checked from a distance, there were hand sanitisers everywhere. There was no taxi service available when we landed in Delhi. The sentiments were low, and it was depressing. The airport is always full of enthusiasm, but there wasn’t any. It should be better now, however,” concluded Shefali.