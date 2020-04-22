Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came together when they were trapped inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaaz Gill openly proclaimed her love for Sidharth while the latter believed that she was the closest to him inside the house. After coming out, they did a music video and some performances which were loved by all.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with SpotboyE, Shehnaaz had opened on her relationship status with Sidharth. She said, “Yes I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend. Waise, love relationships kahan chalte hain aajkal long time ke liye?” And now, the lady gave some answers in an interview. Here it is:

Its’ being said that if you had not signed Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, you had better chances in Bigg Boss 13…

When I saw the promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, I felt that I looked disinterested. Hmmm… and now that you say it, even I feel that I would have had better chances to win Bigg Boss 13 if I hadn’t participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Which is?

I would have definitely ended up 2nd on Bigg Boss 13 (pauses).

I think I lost a lot of people when I signed MSK, who would’ve voted for me otherwise. Hence, I shouldn’t have done that show.

You knew the concept of MSK. Shouldn’t you have not gone for it in the first place?

I really didn’t know the details of MSK. Main itna sochti hi nahi. Bas jo man mein aaye at a given instant, woh kar deti hoon. Mujhe ab samajh aa raha hai that before signing any contract, I should read every word of it.

What are your future plans? TV shows/web shows/movies?

I don’t plan my life. If something good comes my way in Mumbai, well and good. Else Punjab mein…

Sorry to interrupt, but what I meant was whether you have a team in place to approach makers of TV shows, movies and web series…

I have business managers who’re looking into it.

How do you feel when people call you Katrina Kaif?

Well, to be honest, I called myself Katrina first. It was only then that people started saying likewise. I like Katrina. I follow her dance, expressions. I think she’s very good-looking.