Famous TV actor Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2. Siddhartha’s demise came as a shock to the entire art world. Siddharth’s girlfriend Shahnaz Gill Shehnaaz Gill has not yet recovered from the shock of his death. Fans of ‘Sidnaaz’ are seen expressing concern about her. For the first time since Siddharth’s death, a video of Shehnaaz is going viral on social media. The sadness on Shahnaz’s face can be easily seen in this video. She is seen singing a Punjabi song.

In the video, fans of ‘Sidnaaz’ are commenting and advising her to stay strong. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. But fans are speculating that the video is after Siddharth’s death. After Siddharth’s death, Shehnaaz was completely devastated.

Siddharth came to the audience through several series and reality shows. Siddharth had participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and was the winner of this season. Siddharth had a good friendship with actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill this season. The two had attended various events together after leaving the Bigg Boss house. A music video of the duo was also screened. Siddharth and Shahnaz’s friendship was constantly discussed on social media. The hashtag ‘Sidnaaz’ was created by the fans of these two. The hashtag #sidnazz is popular among Siddharth-Shehnaaz fans.

Siddhartha Shukla had died of a heart attack on September 2. His death news was an unbearable shock to all his fans. Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met as contestants on the Bigg Boss Season 13, soon their friendship turned into love. All their fans called them ‘Sidnaaz’. The media reports said that the couple had planned to get married later this year. But something other was the will of God. But Sidnaaz going to stay in the hearts of their hand forever.