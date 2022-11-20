Shehnaaz Gill Dedicates Her Award To Siddharth Shukla, Said, “You Are Mine And Will Always Be”!!

Since ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Shehnaaz Gill has become such a name, which remains in the discussion for one reason or the other. Fans like Shehnaaz a lot and she also manages to win everyone’s heart with her style. At the same time, when Shehnaaz Gill was given the award at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022, the actress thanked Siddharth Shukla by naming him. Ever since Shehnaaz dedicated her award to Siddharth Shukla, ‘Sidnaaz’ fans have become very happy and are praising the actress fiercely on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill Dedicates Her Award To Late Actor Siddharth Shukla, Watch Video!!

Shehnaaz Gill

One user wrote on social media, ‘I can’t stop crying.. I wish Sid Bhai was here to see Shehnaaz receiving the award’, while another wrote, ‘Had Siddharth been there now, he would have been sitting there laughing loudly. Would have been blushing with happiness’. At the same time, another said, ‘It is very emotional to see her like this’, while another said, ‘He is still with you and is proudly looking at you. Just keep moving forward with hard work and always make Sid proud.’ Fans are showering their love on Shehnaaz by making similar comments.

Shehnaaz Gill

Let us inform you that Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla met in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Both were very good friends and fans fondly called them ‘Sidnaz’. Shehnaaz had fallen in love with Siddharth and she openly expressed it. At the same time, Siddharth Shukla died in September 2021. Apart from this, talking about Shehnaaz Gill’s work front, she is going to be seen in Salman Khan’s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.