Shehnaaz Gill Is All Set To Make You Crazy With Her Dead Hot Looks!

In our last post we have shared the latest photoshoot of “Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif” none other than Shehnaaz Gill, if you have missed the story then check out it with the link given below:

As we have already introduced the collaboration of Shehnaaz Gill with celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani. The deadly combination of both already increased the hotness on Instagram with Gill’s hot all-black look on July 20. Now the celebrities released the second set of the shoot. Gill is looking damn gorgeous, Dabboo Ratnani featured her as a Glam-Doll for his calendar 2021. Her latest look inspired by the rainbow pattern, encouraged her fans to “be the rainbow in people’s life.”

To make her look more sensuous, Sana chooses white plain shorts along with multi-color pants. Flaunting her perfect curves, her multiple gold chains, heavy neckpiece, and bracelets are accessorized to her look. Waved hairstyle, nude lipstick, and dewy makeup is also playing a vital part to make her looks more and more sizzling hot.

She added, “Life is like a rainbow. You need both Rain & Sun to make its colors appear. Be the Rainbow in people’s life,” via her latest post. Shehnaaz’s dead hot looks get viral in few hours as always and grabbed the attention of the fans. Her comments box overflow with comments like “Hot, Stunning, speechless beauty” and many more. Dabboo Ratnani also tagged Shehnaaz as a “tornado.” “She Is a Tornado with Pretty Eyes & A Heartbeat Gorgeous Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.” He wrote.

As per the sources, Gill and Siddharth Shukla will be seen together are in talks to be part of Bigg Boss OTT with Karan Johar, yes! You heard right. Bigg boss OTT will start from August 8, only on voot.