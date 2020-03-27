Shehnaaz Gill Reveals, “Yes I am in a relationship with Sidharth but… “

Share

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came together when they were trapped inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaaz Gill openly proclaimed her love for Sidharth while the latter believed that she was the closest to him inside the house. After coming out, they did a music video and some performances which were loved by all. Many have claimed that the two are in a relationship and others want the two to get together. And now, Shehnaaz Gill has finally revealed her relationship status with Sidharth Shukla.

In a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, the singer even went onto confess that Shukla doesn’t mind her having a boyfriend in the near future. Shehnaaz said, “Jabardasti pyaar nahi hota. He never had any feelings for me and always counted me as a friend. Since he counts me as a friend so even I will maintain the same status.”

She added, “I think relationship falls apart but being friends we both will stay in touch and won’t get possessive about each other. He, in fact, doesn’t even mind if I have a boyfriend in the future.”

In an exclusive conversation with SpotboyE, Shehnaaz had opened on her relationship status with Sidharth. She said, “Yes I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend. Waise, love relationships kahan chalte hain aajkal long time ke liye?”